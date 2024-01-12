Bioventus Announces Inducement Equity To President And Chief Executive Officer Robert Claypoole

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the“Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, announced today the issuance on January 11, 2024 of previously disclosed inducement equity awards to Robert (Rob) Claypoole in connection with this appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Principle Executive Officer of the Company.



The awards consist of 375,000 restricted share units and options to purchase 850,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock. Both awards will vest in four equal installments on the first four anniversaries of January 10, 2024, subject to Mr. Claypoole's continued employment with the Company through each applicable vesting date. The exercise price for the options is $4.89.

The awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

