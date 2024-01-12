Dvm360® Elevates Veterinary Education And Networking: Fetch Conference In New Location, Nashville, TN

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new venue reflects Fetch's dedication to superior veterinary education, emphasizing its overarching mission to broaden educational avenues for professionals throughout the U.S.

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dvm360®, the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals, is excited to announce that the Fetch conference will be coming to Nashville from May 17–18, 2024. The conference will take place at the Music City Center where attendees will have the opportunity to earn continuing education (CE) credits while interacting and networking with peers, friends and faculty.



For decades, Fetch conferences have been a cornerstone of the veterinary community, offering unparalleled CE experiences. Their innovative approach to veterinary education is designed to address current industry challenges and propel the veterinary community toward a future of continual growth. The Nashville conference highlights dvm360's commitment to expand its CE offerings to new locations around the country. Through a curated blend of educational sessions, networking opportunities and industry showcases, attendees and exhibitors can expect nothing short of excellence.

“I am immensely proud to witness the expansion of Fetch conferences to new horizons,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®.“This strategic move signifies a significant stride in our commitment to fulfilling promises and advancing excellence in veterinary education.”

As an innovator in veterinary education, dvm360 has tailored its events to serve today's veterinary professionals.“These conferences are more than just events; they're dynamic platforms that empower us with the latest advancements, innovative solutions and the camaraderie of a thriving veterinary community,” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, and chief veterinary officer of dvm360.“The expansion to a new location in Nashville is incredibly exciting, as it not only brings world-class education closer to professionals, but also opens doors to networking and collaboration in a vibrant setting.”

Veterinary professionals attending this conference can expect a program featuring keynote speakers, 120+ workshops, immersive training sessions and the opportunity to learn and network with likeminded peers and prominent faculty.

“We are proud to usher in a new chapter of growth and collaboration within the veterinary community,” said John Hydrusko, vice president of dvm360 and Fetch.“Our vision is clear - to create transformative moments for every attendee - and the exciting journey to Nashville is a significant milestone in fulfilling that vision.”

To learn more about the conference and to register, please visit here .

