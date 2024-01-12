Apstron Science Releases A New Kind Of Dating App To Promote Health And Happiness On Google Playstore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HealthStep(tm) Google App Overview

HealthSteps(tm)-Screen-1

HealthSteps(tm) App Screen-2

More than just a dating app, HealthStepsTM is a powerful tool that connects and matches individuals and promotes overall well-being.

- ApsTron's CEO, Tahir Chaudhry

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where physical, mental, and emotional well-being is of utmost importance, the HealthSteps TM App emerges as a beacon of hope and support. Designed to empower individuals to lead a fulfilling life filled with joy, happiness, and strength, this app offers a unique and innovative approach to dating and wellness.

The HealthStepsTM App is available at the Google Play store now.

HealthStepsTM caters to those who value physical and emotional health, not just in themselves but also in their potential partners. By matching users based on their interests and habits, the app fosters connections that go beyond superficial criteria, aiming for deeper compatibility.

Key Features of HealthStepsTM App:

Meet & Match:

The App helps users connect with individuals who have shared interests and goals, whether they are looking for walking partners or meaningful connections that extend beyond healthy walks. With HealthStepsTM, they can match with people worldwide, engage in online conversations, or arrange in-person meet-ups to embark on a healthier and more meaningful life journey together.

Health-Based Matching Algorithm:

HealthStepsTM uses a unique algorithm to connect individuals based on similar profiles, interests, and goals, promoting relationships founded on mutual respect for healthy, meaningful, and Happy life.

Connect for a Cause:

Employers can also encourage team spirit and social responsibility by sponsoring corporate charity walks, fostering a workplace culture of health, happiness, and giving back. Participate in charity walks and fundraise directly through the app, supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of people from all walks of life.

Wellness Hub:

The HealthStepsTM App empowers employers to create corporate wellness challenges, boost employee engagement, and cultivate a healthier, happier workforce. Promote philanthropy and camaraderie within the organization while prioritizing the well-being of their employees.

Additional Features:

1. Mental/Emotional Health Tracking: Monitor mental and emotional well-being with the app. Visualize health data through informative timelines and graphs.

2. Step Counter +: Track physical activity, including step count, walk duration, calories burned, miles walked, walking speed, BMI, and BMR.

3. Friends & Groups: Connect with users with shared interests locally or globally and create wellness-focused groups to enhance well-being.

4. Attainable Goals: Set and achieve goals while earning rewards for accomplishments.

5. Share with Friends: Share progress with friends and family to inspire and motivate each other.

6. Binaural Beats for Better Health: Access soothing binaural beats designed to enhance the user's overall well-being.

7. White Noise to Relax: Several white noise sounds are included, such as River, Rain, Train and Ocean Waves, and Womb Sounds.

8. Employer Donations: Enables employers to reward employees for their physical activity by setting up donations to organizations of their choice.

9. Reminders: The app generates timely reminders to take walks with friends, check their emotional well-being, or match with potential soulmates.

HealthStepsTM App utilizes the phone's internal sensor for step tracking, eliminating the need for additional devices. GPS tracking is available only when enabled, allowing for meet-up invitations while respecting user's privacy.

"We believe that HealthStepsTM App will make a significant impact on life by facilitating connections with like-minded individuals, promoting well-being, and fostering a happier and healthier existence," said Tahir Chaudhry, CEO of ApsTron Science.”

Employers interested in using the app to sponsor employee charity walks can simply download HealthStepsTM and log in as an employer.

HealthStepsTM is now available for download from Google Playstore. For more information about HealthStepsTM and other solutions by ApsTron Science, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">HealthDiaries.

For more information about ApsTron Science and its non-invasive physiological monitoring Sensors, Software, and Systems, visit .

ApsTron Science sensors, software, and systems are used by customers such as Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital, Procter and Gamble, VA Hospitals, Mercy Hospital, McGill University, National Rehab Center, and Notre Dame University for research and education.

About ApsTron Science, ApsTron Science is an innovator in mindfulness and wellness technology. The company's mission is to provide users with life-enhancing tools that promote a balanced and harmonious lifestyle. With cutting-edge research and development, ApsTron continues to create products that empower individuals to unlock their full potential and lead to fulfilling lives.

More information on ApsTron Science Apps, Sensors, and Systems can be found at , their main website is .

