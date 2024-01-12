Burns Funding Facilitates Funding For An Ideapros Partner -- Thebestwebsiteever

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Peter J. Burns, IIILA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Burns Funding , the alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors secure private capital to fund their businesses as well as embrace passive income opportunities, announced today that has secured funding for an IdeaPros Partner, TheBestWebsiteEver (TBWE)The event is the first of many that Burns Funding is expected to announce, after revealing earlier this month that it had formed a strategic alliance with San Diego-based IdeaPros, a business incubator and accelerator company, which specializes in helping entrepreneurs and startups turn their ideas into successful businesses.IdeaPros provides a range of services to entrepreneurs, including product development, marketing, branding, and fundraising support. It typically partners with founders and takes an active role in building and growing the business.IdeaPros has an interest in 400 businesses through its unique Partner/Co-Founder Program. Where Burns Funding comes in is helping the 100,000 fully vetted applicants, who simply need funding to make their start-up ideas a reality.“We are off to the races,” said Peter J. Burns, III, the founder of Burns Funding.“Our unique funding approach will unlock tens of millions of dollars in capital for IdeaPros clients. I can't think of a better company to initiate this funding exercise with than TheBestWebsiteEver.”TBWE ( ) is a unique advertising and prize-winning experience. It bills itself as“the one website you want to visit every day to increase your chances of winning great prizes from your favorite brands.”Specifically, TBWE allows the world to decide who“The Best Evers” really are, and displays live results for everyone to see, Meanwhile, it guarantees that“users can and will win prizes simply for voting.” FREE Registration is offered to both voters and brands.“We notify the brands you vote for when you 'win' (vote for them and beat the voting odds), giving brands the unique ability to thank or reward their true fans (you) for voting for them in any way they choose,” said Ray Maniaci, the CEO and Co-Founder of TBWE.“Our site allows you to vote for things you truly love, want, and enjoy, knowing there's always a chance you will win something directly from them.”Maniaci said the funds coming from Burns Funding will support sales and marketing efforts by TBWE, dramatically expanding its footprint.“This capital raised through Burns Funding's program will be instrumental in helping us achieve our business objectives,” said Maniaci.“We finally have what we need to fully realize my dream as an entrepreneur.”About Peter J. Burns IIIBased in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have successful business careers, Burns chose the life of a successful entrepreneur.Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. He then moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation's first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.In recognition of his work, Burns was honored by the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to bring entrepreneurs together in an“open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a“common thread”.“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns.“Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won't rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”About IdeaProsFounded by successful entrepreneur Fred Cary, IdeaPros offers the knowledge and support business owners need to succeed in today's competitive landscape. It offers end-to-end consultancy, with deep expertise in key business functions like marketing, product development, resource management, and manufacturing.IdeaPros likewise offers mentorship to startup founders. Those interested may book an initial consultation at start-now/

