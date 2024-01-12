Auto2x Launches Real-Time, Personalized Advice And Data Service To Help Clients Monetize New Opportunities In Automotive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new SaaS from Auto2x empowers investors, strategists and innovators to identify vendors, new revenue pools and disruptive tech in the automotive industry

- Auto2x

LONDON, UK, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Auto2x today announced the launch of its new service to the Automotive Industry which provides real-time, personalized advice and data to help customers innovate and stay ahead of the competition in Autonomous vehicles, Digital Autos and Circular mobility.

Auto2x helps industry experts, strategists, investors, regulators, academics and entepreneurs build new products and services in Mobility, scale their offerings and optimize R&D spending, CAPEX and investments in Automotive and Mobility.

Built on Auto2x's deep expertise in automotive industry technology, large datasets and focus on customer-centricity, the database unlocks best-in-class vendors to develop new offerings, winning business models and optimization processes for transportation players.

What's included:

- Supply chain in ADAS Sensors: Who-supplies-whom in radar, camera, lidar in EU, USA, Japan and Top Tier-1 supplier market shares;

- Carmaker Roadmaps Level 2 to 4 by 2030 & Forecast for Europe, USA and China

- Technology Scouting: Emerging Technologies and new features from the analysis of Patent Fillings, Academic Publications and Start-ups

- Regulatory Guide: Regulations, policy and standards affecting deployment;

- Ranking of early-stage Start-ups for partner selection or M&A

10 reasons why you should subscribe now!

Identify investment opportunities in start-ups that offer innovative solutions

Support your due diligence of acquisition targets based on their technology capabilities, business models, funding status, and market traction.

Understand investment trends in different regions and sectors of the Automotive ecosystem

Qualify potential partners based on their unique selling points and outlook.

Get data-driven analysis and reports on the performance of start-ups in the industry,

Monitor where your competitors invest in and why

Boost your value creation with recommendations on how to leverage the start-up ecosystem

Develop effective strategies and value propositions for collaborating with, investing in, or acquiring start-ups that offer innovative solutions

Prepare for the future by making more informed decisions with insights into the start-up landscape from a technology and geographical perspective

Stay updated on the latest innovations, trends, and opportunities in the rapidly changing start-up ecosystem.

Auto2x, Automotive Intelligence & Consulting

Auto2x Ltd

+44 7825 686532

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn