Jeremy Gies Appointed To President Of Surgepays, Inc.

BARTLETT, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the“Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, has appointed Jeremy Gies, to President of SurgePays, Inc.



In his new role, Mr. Gies will draw upon his seasoned expertise and industry relationships to drive sales growth, optimize operational efficiencies, explore strategic M&A opportunities, and guide the launch of new products. A focal point of his responsibilities includes a nationwide expansion of the convenience store network, with an emphasis on elevating both the quantity of stores transacting on the SurgePays network and the sales per store.

Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO of SurgePays said,“Jeremy has proven to be a dynamic leader within the company. I believe he will help lead the way through the next growth stages of SurgePays. 2024 will be a year in which the Company is laser-focused on growing sales, store count and wireless subscribers and Jeremy's corporate experience will be leaned on to build out those sales operations, and other processes to maximize revenue realization from our growth. In addition, Jeremy will look at other growth opportunities through potential mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. I couldn't be more excited to add another driven subject matter expert to the team.”

Prior to his work at SurgePays, Gies served as Senior Channel Business Manager and Senior Account Manager for Honeywell Voice Solutions where he played a key role for nearly four years. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer of Tiercel Wireless, an MVNO on the Sprint network demonstrating his capacity for operational leadership. Earlier to that he was Vice President, Business Development, for global e-payments company Wave Crest Payment Services significantly impacting revenue growth. For nearly five years, he served first as Executive Vice President and then CEO of telSPACE, a provider of billing and back-office solutions for the MVNO/NVNE marketplace. The foundation of his career began with AT&T Wireless where, over a 10-year period, he rose through the ranks in early sales positions to Western Area Sales Manager and ultimately National Sales Manager. Gies is also a partner and co-founder of Blue Horizon Group, a business consulting company providing outsourced sales, business development, marketing, distribution, operations, and logistics services to the wireless industry.

