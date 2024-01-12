Innovative Nonprofit Partnership Expands Resources And Support To Children And Families Impacted By ALS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Families impacted by ALS will have access to expanded resources in 2024.

Hope Loves Company and Paint for a Cure partner to aid families affected by ALS through youth mental health support and financial relief.

- Jennifer Thompson, MSW, Executive Director of HLCPENNINGTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hope Loves Company (HLC), a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and families affected by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), is proud to announce its exciting partnership with Paint for a Cure (PFC), an Arizona-based nonprofit organization committed to raising awareness and funds for ALS research through the power of art. Together, these two organizations aim to provide vital mental, emotional, and financial support and respite for young children, youth caregivers and families dealing with the challenges of ALS.ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a devastating neurodegenerative condition that affects thousands of individuals and their families across the United States. Facing the physical, emotional, and financial burdens of this disease can be overwhelming and affect the entire family unit.“For families managing an ALS diagnosis, time and energy can be scarce, as are resources," said Jennifer Thompson, MSW and Executive Director of Hope Loves Company.“Through this pivotal partnership, we will be able to leverage both organizations' resources while simultaneously removing barriers for families to access critical support.”This partnership will enable families to spend more quality time together, rather than struggling to find the answers and support they need.“ALS is an incredibly difficult and expensive disease. Instead of spending time with family, those living with ALS spend countless hours learning about the disease, how to live with it, and what to anticipate next. It's a lot for families to absorb and manage financially, added Thompson.The partnership will allow families to apply for needs-based grants through Hope Loves Company and made possible by Paint For A Cure. Fund categories will be announced in early February but will include critical need areas such as home modifications, assistive and adaptive devices, basic everyday needs as well as rental or mortgage assistance.“The financial needs of families with ALS are often hidden. ALS has a direct financial impact on the individual and households, and while some of the needs are covered by insurance, we hear time and time again that many needs, such as home modifications, supportive devices and even utility assistance are areas that our families struggle with,” Thompson said.“Our organizations share the belief that no family should have to sacrifice essential needs, and through this partnership, we aim to lessen those burdens.”“The goal of this partnership is simply to make life easier for families impacted by ALS,” says Eric Weinnbrenner, the founder of Paint for a Cure and currently battling ALS.###Founded in 2012, Hope Loves Company (HLC) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide emotional support to children and young adults who have, or have had a loved one living with ALS.Paint for a Cure (PFC) is a nonprofit organization that uses the power of art to raise funds and awareness for ALS research. They host art-related events and auctions to support the ALS community and fund research initiatives. PFC's mission is to use art as a tool for change and support families impacted by ALS.For more information about Hope Loves Company, visit their website at . To learn more about Paint for a Cure and their initiatives, please visit .

