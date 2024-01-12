Special Olympics Georgia And Publix Super Markets Light The Torch For Athletes With Intellectual Disabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The annual Torch Icon Campaign brings awareness and raises money to support Special Olympics athletes throughout the southeast United States

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Special Olympics Georgia and Publix Super Markets are teaming up once again on a mission-driven collaboration to help Special Olympics athletes throughout the southeast United States.From January 12 through 21, 2024, the organizations will hold the annual Torch Icon Campaign, bringing together Publix associates, customers and communities across the southeast United States to support hundreds of thousands of athletes. The first Torch Icon Campaign was held in 1993.During the campaign, customers who visit their local Publix can help support their state's athletes with a simple donation. Participating states are Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.All customers who donate will receive over $35 in coupon savings, including exclusive savings on Procter & Gamble brands like Crest, Always, Olay, Old Spice, Gillette and Pampers. Donations can be made at the register during check out for as little as $1 or a specific desired amount.Since 1993, more than $71 million dollars has been raised through the Torch Icon Campaign, helping Special Olympics athletes to develop their physical and mental wellness, demonstrate courage and experience the power of sports with their family, friends and their local communities.Both Special Olympics and Publix have a long history of working to improve the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics offers year-round sports training and competition, critical health services, leadership development, and inclusive programming for its athletes. Publix employs many of those athletes and, for decades, has encouraged people with disabilities to become Publix associates.“Special Olympics Georgia is so excited and appreciative of this year's Publix campaign to benefit the 18,546 registered athletes,” said Georgia Milton-Sheats, CEO of Special Olympics Georgia.“The customers, associates and managers of Publix continue to show their generous support of the organization, the mission and the courageous athletes, and that support continues to be instrumental in our overall success.”Special Olympics serves athletes with intellectual disabilities who compete at the local, state, national and international levels. In addition to training and competition for these athletes, itprovides free medical screenings through its health programs, including much needed access to free prescription glasses and hearing aids.###About Special OlympicsSpecial Olympics provides year-round sports training, competition, health services, and leadership programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers, as a means to achieve physical fitness, self-esteem, socialization skills, and the life skills necessary to be productive, respected, and contributing members of their communities. To learn more, visit .About Publix Super MarketsPublix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 250,000 associates, currently operates 1,361 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at publix/newsroom.

