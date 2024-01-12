Judge Brittanye Morris Prevails In Supreme Court Case Regarding Her Right To Run In Re-Election Bid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ruling validates her stand for voters' rights, trustworthiness, integrity, and fairness to her constituents

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Honorable Brittanye Morris , a Judge for the 333rd District Court of Harris County, Texas, today announced that the Supreme Court of Texas granted mandamus relief to accept her application for 2024 re-election. (Case No. 24-0007) The Harris County Democratic Party had rejected her re-election bid, but the Court found that the Democratic Party could not inhibit the candidate's place on the ticket due to a“party official's error of law.”The Supreme Court ruled that,“Ballot access ensures that the people decide whom their leaders will be, and thus it lies at the very heart of a constitutional Republic.” The ruling further directed the county chair“to certify Morris's name for inclusion on the 2024 Democratic Party Ballot for the Office of Judge of the 333rd Judicial District Court.”Morris has been actively campaigning for re-election to another term in 2023-demonstrating true dedication to justice within our community. She has worked with governmental entities, mid-size law firms, and major Houston area school districts throughout her career in law.“They could not beat me at the ballot box, so they tried to knock me off the ballot for a technicality. I appealed all the way up to the Supreme Court, and won,” said Harris.Morris continued,“I am a fighter, I fought for the 151,780 votes I received (61.35% of votes cast) to win in 2020. I fought for the right to let the voters of Harris county decide the next election, and I will continue to fight to make sure everyone has their fair day in court and justice is equally and equitable applied as allowed by law.” Voters are looking forward to her next years on the bench and will benefit from her extensive legal experience.About Judge Brittanye MorrisBrittanye Morris, JD has served as a Harris County Judge since January 2021. She is devoted to being a shining example of the judicial system in the United States. As the daughter of an educator and a retired Houston Police Department Lieutenant, Judge Morris grew up in a family that was devoted to serving others and being an example to citizens to make positive changes in her community.For more information visit orEND###

