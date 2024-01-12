Propertyroom Partners With Eleven New Police Departments And Agencies To Auction Seized And Stolen Items

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES , January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eleven new Police Departments and Agencies partnered with PropertyRoom to auction off their seized, stolen, unclaimed, or surplus assets on the online auction platform during the fourth quarter of 2023.



Since law enforcement agencies are typically required to auction property and evidence after completing the legal processes, agencies need to find a solution to make the process quick and efficient. PropertyRoom takes this process and simplifies it, allowing clients to focus on more important business. This partnership with PropertyRoom gives the public a great opportunity to bid on popular brands for less. Auctions can be found in categories like Jewelry, Watches, Vehicles, Tools & Equipment, Electronics, Collectibles and more! Bidding on PropertyRoom is free and bidders only pay if they win. Proceeds from police auctions on PropertyRoom go back to local communities nationwide.



These new clients can be found in states stretching from Connecticut to Washington:



Arizona

AZ Board of Regents for Arizona State University (ASU)



Connecticut

Town of Winchester



Georgia

City of Austell Police Department

City of Hampton PD



Illinois

Board of Trustees of Eastern Illinois University

Winnebago County



Missouri

Barry County Sheriff's Dept

Republic PD



Ohio

City of Mason



Washington

Skagit County Coroner's Office



Aaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom comments,“We're excited to welcome these new clients onboard! PropertyRoom was created to support agencies, while providing an auction platform for bidders across the country. Since most auctions start at just $1 and bidding is free, winning a great item is closer than you think!”



About PropertyRoom

PropertyRoom makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client's behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.

