BCS Concrete Structures Earns White Construction Company's Top Performer Subcontractor Award For The 14Th Time

BCS Concrete Structures recognized for excellence, safety, and enduring partnerships in Austin and the greater Texas construction landscape.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Austin-based concrete contractor BCS Concrete Structures (BCS) was named a Top Performer subcontractor by White Construction Company (WCC). The award, voted on by all WCC employees, recognizes the outstanding contributions and collaborative spirit of BCS within the construction industry. This will be the construction company's 14th win in the past 18 years.White Construction Company is recognized as a prominent force in the construction industry. With a rich legacy dating back several decades, WCC's portfolio spans a diverse range of projects, from commercial and residential developments to institutional and healthcare facilities. BCS is a long-time partner of WCC, with both teams successfully collaborating to build client projects with a focus on expertise and efficiency. With their connections, BCS, along with White Construction Company, continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the construction industry, earning the trust and respect of clients and peers alike.According to David Frame, Vice President of White Construction Company, "The Top Performer subcontractor award is voted on by all employees, and only the top vote winner is selected." Frame also gave encouraging words towards the two companies' future together, stating that“BCS and White have had a successful, long-term partnership that we hope to continue well into the future."BCS's exemplary work on two significant projects, Westminster, a Continuing Care Retirement Community located at 4100 Jackson Avenue in Austin, TX, and Helping Hands Home for Children at 3804 Avenue B, Austin, TX 78751, played a pivotal role in securing this prestigious recognition. Project Managers Sam Ibrahim and Joseph Sanders, along with Superintendents Carlos Garcia and Leonel Perez, were individually acknowledged for their outstanding contributions as Best in Class Trade Partners.During the Westminster Project, Zane Cannaday, WCC Project Manager, specifically highlighted BCS's collaborative and problem-solving abilities. Cannaday commended the concrete contractor for its unwavering commitment to jobsite safety and shared a heartwarming example of community engagement. "BCS's Sam Ibrahim even made the personal effort to appear on the Today show discussing the senior residents of the existing project who watched BCS workers daily and exchanged letters and questions with the construction team. Sam Ibrahim and his family [also] made Christmas cookies for the Westminster residents, and this is just another example of how BCS prioritizes family on their jobsites."This award from BCS Concrete Structures by their partners showcases the company's continued dedication to concrete excellence, safety, and collaboration, setting another benchmark for their industry peers.About BCS Concrete StructuresBCS Concrete Structures is the leading commercial concrete contractor in Austin, Texas. They plan, schedule, and create reliable concrete structures for their clients, with a goal to redefine the city of Austin and greater Central Texas by creating everything from charming walkways to beautiful skyscrapers. For more information, visit .

