J3 Consulting Partners With SAIC To Support Treasury Department's Cloud Adoption

Jeannie Jones-Ledford, President & CEO of J3 Consulting

J3 Consulting announced today that it has been chosen by Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) as the cloud reseller for the T-Cloud contract.

J3 Consulting announced today that it has been chosen by Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) as the cloud reseller for the T-Cloud contract. The T-Cloud contract is a $1.3 billion, single-source, seven-year contract awarded by the Department of the Treasury, enabling the Treasury Department to leverage a modern, flexible, and cost-effective approach to utilizing and consuming data in the cloud. As the cloud reseller, J3 Consulting will facilitate the adoption of enhanced cloud services for the Treasury Department through the offering of a comprehensive range of cloud services, including Amazon, Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and IBM.Jeannie Jones-Ledford , J3's President and CEO, said,"This award is a testament to the time and investment J3 has put into building strong relationships with SAIC and leading cloud service providers. We look forward to supporting the Treasury Department on their IT modernization goals, helping them move to the cloud, and we look forward to doing this for other agencies."She added that working with SAIC, a company committed to including small businesses in their proposals, has been a rewarding experience for J3. She highlights, "Their outreach to small businesses has been tremendous. We are honored to be the beneficiary of their small business award and look forward to growing our relationship with SAIC."Carahsoft will support J3 Consulting in providing Amazon, Azure, and GCP cloud services, while TD Synnex will assist with IBM cloud services."Carahsoft has invested a lot of time and effort in supporting us and helping us participate in a deal this size,” said Peter Cipriano, J3 Consulting CIO.“We look forward to growing our relationship with Carahsoft across their entire portfolio of cloud and SaaS products.”Jones-Ledford said this partnership with SAIC, combined with the collaboration with Carahsoft and TD Synnex, enables J3 Consulting to qualitatively support the Treasury Department's IT modernization journey and to expand its presence in the cloud services market.“We are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to delivering exceptional services and solutions to our clients,” she said.About SAICSAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $6.9 billion. For more information, visit saic. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.About CarahsoftCarahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .About TD SYNNEXTD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services, and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.About J3 Consulting:J3 Consulting, LLC (J3) is a certified SBA 8(a), Economically Disadvantaged Woman-owned Small Business (EDWOSB), with more than 15 years of experience in providing strategic solutions for government and commercial organizations. J3 is a leader in effectively delivering support for Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) Services, CIO Advisory Services, Cybersecurity including Zero Trust Consulting and delivery, Advanced Data Analytics, Risk Management Framework (RMF), and Agile Project Metrics Development. For more information about J3 Consulting and its range of services, please visit or contact: Peter Cipriano, Chief Information Officer, ....

