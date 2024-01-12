Aspire-LUKE Joint Venture, LLC Awarded $23B IDIQ Contract From Department Of Veterans Affairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- President of Aspire-LUKE JV, LLC Gilbert PeralesSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- San Antonio, TX – January 12, 2024 – Aspire Medical Staffing, an 8(a), SDVOSB clinician-owned and operated medical staffing company and LUKE, a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government, through its joint venture, Aspire-LUKE JV, LLC, announced it has received a 10-year contract with a ceiling value of $23B from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). This contract, part of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Integrated Critical Staffing Program (ICSP), is a five-year Multiple Award, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a five-year option period.The VHA ICSP aims to provide the best value in health professional temporary clinical and non-clinical staffing services, program management, human capital, and other professional services efforts are crucial to fill critical staffing needs and to fulfill vital program requirements across VA sites of care nationwide.The Aspire-LUKE Joint Venture is focused on providing mission-driven care for our country.“We are honored to be named to this contract and entrusted with providing care to our veterans,” said Gilbert Perales, President of Aspire-LUKE JV, LLC.“Aspire, together with our mentor LUKE, the top provider of healthcare staffing to the Department of Defense, we have assembled an amazing team of partners that will enable us to deliver on clinical and programmatic task orders that we anticipate will be issued by the ICSP. Each partner was chosen for their expertise and excellent performance in the areas where the VHA needs support. We stand ready to deliver on our shared mission of care!”About AspireAspire Medical Staffing is an 8(a), SDVOSB clinician-owned and operated medical staffing company based out of San Antonio, TX. Aspire's team is confident in talking with all levels of healthcare providers and understanding what it takes to satisfy both the customer and the medical provider. As a prime contractor, Aspire has acquired experience with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Veterans Health Administration, Federal Bureau of Prisons, State Government Agencies, Public and Charter Schools, Home Health Agencies as well as various Outpatient and Inpatient Medical Facilities. As a subcontractor, Aspire also has gained experience in working with the U.S. Navy. As a Federal Government contractor, Aspire complies with Federal Acquisition Regulations (FARs). Their FAR-compliant infrastructure supports all recruiting, human resources, accounting, contract, and project management activities. In 2021, Aspire was recognized as the 2021 SBA Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year. Engaging in an SBA Approved Mentor-Protégé and then Joint Venture with LUKE and Associates, Inc. was the next step in being able to offer Aspire's medical services to a larger scale of patients and facilities.About LUKELUKE is a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government. With a track record of success, LUKE has placed healthcare and caregiving professionals in over 200 job categories to date, including "hard-to-find" positions. Founded in 1996 as Dependable Health Services with a mission of care, the company came together in 2022 with Luke & Associates, a proud provider of healthcare to military personnel and their families. They continue to evolve and today operate under the LUKE name, leveraging their combined strengths as third-party providers in recruiting, training, credentialing, and managing medical professionals, caregivers, and other service professionals.

