A lateral transfer is shifting a patient from surface to surface, such as bed to hospital cart, bed to bed, and others. This shifting of patients was carried out by staff members which creates a risk of injury to the healthcare workersâ shoulders and lower back. Hence, use of patient lateral transfer devices such as roller boards, repositioning sheets with use of a ceiling lift, friction-reducing sheets, and air transfer devices decreases the force to complete a lateral transfer which results is less number of musculoskeletal injuries in caregivers.



Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market Report Covers the Following Manufacturers:



Stryker Corporation

Getinge AB

Airpal

Hovertech International

Hill-Rom Holdings

Sizewise

Patient Positioning System

Medline Industries

EZ Way

McAuley Medical

Air-Matt

Blue Chip Medical Products Samarit Medical

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Market segmentation creates subsets of a market based on product type, end user or application, Geographic, and other factor.

Market Segmentation by Type:



Air Assisted Transfer Device

Slide Sheets Transfer Accessories

Market Segmentation by Application:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Key Benefits of This Market Research:



Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape and strategies of key players

Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market Overview of the regional outlook of the Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market:

Regions Covered in Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market Report:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

South America (Brazil etc.) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

