Delta Adds State-Of-The-Art Airbus A350-1000 To Widebody Fleet

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Order for 20 A350-1000s, with options for 20 more widebody aircraft

Aircraft to provide world-class customer experience on long-haul routes and international hubs

Fuel-efficient planes will power sustainability goals Deliveries to begin in 2026

ATLANTA, USA, (DELTA News Hub) – Delta will add 20 new Airbus A350-1000 widebody aircraft as it continues to refresh and streamline its fleet while improving fuel efficiency and providing a world-class in-flight experience.

Delta currently operates 28 A350-900s. Following today's announcement, Delta has an orderbook for 36 next-gen A350 aircraft, bringing the A350 fleet to over 60 by the end of the decade.

“The A350-1000 will be the largest, most capable aircraft in Delta's fleet and is an important step forward for our international expansion,” said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer.“The aircraft complements our fleet and offers an elevated customer experience, with more premium seats and best-in-class amenities, as well as expanded cargo capabilities.”

The aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, a more powerful variant of the engine that operates on the A350-900. The aircraft are over 20 percent more fuel efficient than retiring planes, supporting Delta's long-term sustainability goals.

“We are thankful for Delta's continued confidence in Airbus' solutions to meet its fleet needs,” said Christian Scherer, chief executive officer of the Commercial Aircraft business, Airbus.“Delta now welcomes the A350-1000, which will open even more opportunities for the airline and its customers. We are proud that our aircraft serve the entirety of Delta's impressive global network as this stellar airline takes fleet efficiency to the next level.”

The aircraft will primarily be operated in long-haul markets and international hubs in support of Delta's international expansion, replacing retiring planes and fueling growth. Delta continues to grow its global footprint and is expecting to operate the largest international schedule in its history this year.

The new higher-gauge aircraft will feature world-class amenities, with about 15 percent more premium seats than retiring aircraft, including Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select and Delta Comfort+ in addition to Main Cabin. It will also offer more than 1,000 hours of free in-flight entertainment from Delta Studio; free, fast in-flight Wi-Fi; and premium food and beverage options.

In addition, customers will enjoy the A350-1000's spacious and quiet cabin, high ceilings, expansive bin space and customized ambient lighting designed to reduce fatigue and jet lag on long flights.

Delta also entered into agreement with engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce to service the XWB-97 engines.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The order is within Delta's previously announced capital expenditure and capacity targets.

With the commitments announced today, Delta has 284 narrowbody and 48 widebody aircraft on order for delivery in coming years.

The post Delta adds state-of-the-art Airbus A350-1000 to widebody fleet appeared first on Caribbean News Global .