US Ambassador To Barbados, OECS Assumes Duties

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Ambassador Roger Nyhus arrived in Barbados on Thursday, January 11, 2024, following his nomination by president Joe Biden in September 2022 and unanimous confirmation by the US Senate in November 2023 to serve as the ambassador to Barbados, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, says US Embassy Barbados.

Ambassador Nyhus said:

“I am humbled and incredibly honoured to serve president Biden, our country and the American people as US ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. I look forward to bringing my Washington State and Chinook Indian Nation values to this new role and partnering closely with the seven dynamic independent nations of the Eastern Caribbean on addressing climate change, enhancing regional security and promoting economic prosperity.”

Ambassador Roger Nyhus Biogrophy

Prior to assuming his position in Barbados ambassador Nyhus built his career promoting American companies in sectors relevant to the Eastern Caribbean, including sustainability and energy, aviation, travel and tourism, telecommunications, global health and health care, financial services, global philanthropy, seafood and the arts.

Previously, he served as founder and chief executive officer of Nyhus Communications, Seattle-based strategic communications, advocacy and marketing consultancy.

In this role, ambassador Nyhus served as an adviser to business and government leaders around the world, including CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. Ambassador Nyhus grew up in Westport, Washington, a small fishing village on the Pacific Ocean. He is an enrolled member of the Chinook Indian Nation, and his personal passions include championing wildlife conservation and the arts.

Ambassador Nyhus priorities

First, hundreds of thousands of American tourists visit the Eastern Caribbean each year. If confirmed, my paramount duty will be to ensure the safety and security of these visitors as well as the many thousands of Americans who call the region home. This includes addressing the illegal trafficking of narcotics, people, and guns in the region. Specifically, I will work to deepen our security and law enforcement partnerships with the Eastern Caribbean through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative.

Second, I will ensure that the United States effectively competes with the People's Republic of China and remains the partner of choice in the Eastern Caribbean. These seven countries are on the frontlines of Beijing's global power projection through ever-expanding trade, investment ties and diplomatic presence, as well as the PRC's ongoing push to limit Taiwan international engagement. I will work to be a strong advocate for our positive US agenda, and an active and visible countering force to the PRC's efforts.

Third, these small island nations are facing unique and evolving climate and energy challenges. I am committed to working with each country on specific solutions employing American technology and innovation, and through US initiatives such as the Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030). It is in our national interest to help these nations become more resilient to the effects of climate change and support their transition to renewable fuels, including by increasing their access to finance.

Finally, drawing on my broad private sector experience, if confirmed, I would support US business interests in the region and help identify new and expanded opportunities for American innovation and investment.

– Statement of Roger F. Nyhus Nominee for US ambassador to Barbados , the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Senate Committee on Foreign Relations May 4, 2023.





The post US ambassador to Barbados, OECS assumes duties appeared first on Caribbean News Global .