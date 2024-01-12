TVCMALL Showcases B2B Wholesale Mobile Accessory Innovations At CES 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this January, B2B mobile accessories supplier TVCMALL teamed up with Miss CosmoWorld 2023, Shelby Ann Howell, to showcase the company's lineup of innovative consumer electronics, mobile accessories and B2B services, including product and packaging customization, sourcing, and dropshipping.





The TVCMALL team and Miss CosmoWorld 2023 Shelby Ann Howell at CES 2024.





At the TVCMALL booth, representatives delved into the company's expertise and innovation in the B2B tech accessories market. CES, known for spotlighting the latest in AI, Robotics, and XR, provided a platform for the introduction of ground-breaking innovations, including Samsung's cutting-edge AI-enhanced TV lineup, Asus' game-changing OLED-equipped ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop, and Volkswagen's announcement of integrating ChatGPT into their in-car voice assistant, IDA. Amidst the showcasing of such high-profile innovations, top-tier product suppliers and e-commerce service providers in the realm of mobile and 3C electronic devices and accessories struck partnerships with new clientele as they demonstrated their lines of products and services. TVCMALL was among those suppliers.









As a one-stop B2B shop for wholesale cell phone accessories, TVCMALL sells over 10 million phone cases annually and offers more than 750,000 products with 6,000 new items being added weekly. Among TVCMALL's showcased items, the Amorus neck phone holder was in the spotlight, with its innovative 360° magnetic grip, ergonomic design, and versatility of use for hands-free vlogging. TVCMALL also displayed a wide array of wholesale-friendly products, including ZEALOT speakers and headphones, phone stands, phone chargers, camera accessories, and protective phone cases for iPhone 15 series and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup.

In addition to demonstrating its products, TVCMALL shared details of its tailored B2B services with CES attendees. Offering 95% of their products with no minimum order requirement and promising 3-day shipping, the company is an adaptable and approachable partner for businesses of varying sizes. Customization services, strategic sourcing, and efficient dropshipping options were also featured, with TVCMALL emphasizing its commitment to being an all-encompassing B2B wholesale partner for retail businesses, large and small.

TVCMALL's mission focuses on empowering entrepreneurs to launch and sustain successful retail businesses, a commitment highlighted by their slogan,“Together, we thrive.” The company is also committed to various give-back initiatives established through its“Help Them Thrive Program” (HTTP). At the TVCMALL booth, Shelby Ann Howell divulged her motivation for partnering with TVCMALL for CES 2024.

“Winning Miss CosmoWorld 2023 inspired me to devote time to various charities and give back to the community,” Shelby stated.“This desire resonates deeply with TVCMALL's mission. Every transaction with TVCMALL goes beyond a mere sale; it's a step towards entrepreneurial empowerment and business success.”





TVCMALL's Senior Overseas Sales Manager Eric and Shelby.

Looking ahead, TVCMALL plans to continue sharing its one-stop wholesale offerings globally, with the company's next stop being in Spain at 2024 MWC Barcelona from February 26-29.

For more information about TVCMALL, visit .





