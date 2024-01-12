Frankie Cory To Depart W Communications

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Frankie Cory will be leaving W Communications in the spring, the UK consultancy confirmed today.



Cory joined W as co-CEO in September 2022 after three years in-house as group marketing and communications director at global entertainment media company Fremantle .



“We want to thank Frankie for all her hard work and contribution to the latest phase of W's growth," said W Communications founder Warren Johnson. "We've all benefitted from having her energy and experience as W transformed from medium-sized to large agency status.”



Cory had previously spent more than 20 years in leadership roles at UK consumer agencies, including six years as CEO of Mischief, which she left in 2019 in the wake of Engine Group's restructuring of its agencies.



"I've been lucky to work with so many talented people at W," said Cory. "I'm proud to have played a part in the agency's growth in what was the most awarded year in its history."



Last year, W was named UK Consultancy of the Year and Global Consumer Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media. For 2022, the firm reported fee income of $21.

MENAFN12012024000219011063ID1107715056