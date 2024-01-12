Air Pollution In Kashmir Valley To Intensify Amid Prolonged Dry Spell

Meteorological patterns indicate a significant reduction in precipitation, leading to stagnant air and limited dispersion of pollutants. This stagnant air, combined with increased emissions from various sources, has created a perfect storm for heightened pollution levels.



Local environmental agencies are closely monitoring air quality indices, which have shown alarming spikes in pollutants such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone. These pollutants, known for their adverse effects on respiratory health, pose a direct threat to vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

A 2018 study titled Winter Burst of Pristine Kashmir Valley Air jointly conducted by a team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and the University of Kashmir shows that pollution in Srinagar hits dangerous levels during winter months as the air carries five times more tiny particulate matter (PM2.5) than the permissible limit.

The study revealed that the emissions due to domestic coal usage account for 84% (1246.5 tons/year) of the total annual emission, followed by the emissions from vehicular combustion that is 220.5 tons/year. The least are the emissions from fuel wood burning that is around 8.06 tons/year.

Dr Sameera Qayoom, a meteoroid scientist at SKUAST-Kashmir said,“It's the protracted dry weather which has made the situation worse. Once the region experiences its first snowfall of the season, the foggy conditions will cease.”

Normally, Kashmir has had its first snowfall of the season around the mid or end of November every year. However, this year's weather has changed the usual winter patterns.

According to NASA earth observatory, Kashmir valley is enclosed by high mountain ranges on all sides that can trap air. It is possible for the high ridges to create airflow patterns that concentrate smoke and other airborne pollutants close to the valley bottom, resulting in haze outbreaks.

This situation is more likely to develop in winter when a layer of cool air at the surface is overlain by a layer of warmer air – a phenomenon known as temperature inversion in meteorology. The elevated levels of emissions like biomass and coal burning, fossil fuel combustion, and suspension of road dust aggravate the winter period and particulate pollution.

Renowned glaciologist and earth scientist, Professor Shakil A Romshoo highlighted the impact of meteorological conditions on air pollution concentration. He explained that during winters, temperature inversions caused by radiative cooling weaken convection, allowing pollutants to remain suspended under the thermal inversion layer.

“With a temperature inversion in place, air in the valley becomes stagnant. The thick layer above it acts as a cap and prevents pollutants from dispersing,” Romshoo said.

“The prevailing dry spell, without intermittent rains or snowfall, is anticipated to increase the concentration of pollutants in the Kashmir Valley, with adverse effects on health,” Romshoo added.

“The absence of rain or snow prevents the cleansing effect and results in the accumulation of pollutants, especially in urban areas,”

Dr Suhaib A Bandh, Assistant Professor Environmental Science,

said.

“Understanding the intricate relationship between weather patterns and pollution dynamics is essential for developing targeted mitigation strategies in Jammu & Kashmir,” Dr Suhaib added. (with inputs from agencies KNO and KS)

