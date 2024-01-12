Kashmiris Turn To Heavens, Seek An End To Dry Spell

Imam-e-Hi called for unity among the different sects of the society, arguing that sectarian divisions only serve to damage the faith and that all Muslims must choose unity above mudslinging, at this juncture.

Natural disasters like droughts, forest fires, floods, and earthquakes are obvious when according to Imam-e-Hi, people ignore the teachings of the holy Quran and parents fail to monitor their children's routine activities.

Reports of special prayers intended to seek Allah's mercy to end prolonged dry spell in Kashmir were received from other districts of the valley including Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Shopian, Kupwara, Pulwama and Bandipora as well

He said drug addiction and other immoral acts are rampant in Kashmir, with parents taking no serious note of the day to day activities of their children.

Tanveer Ahmad, a resident of Seer Hamdan village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district said the ongoing dry period has worried Kashmiri farmers, asserting that if there is no precipitation this winter, the agriculture industry would ruin.

