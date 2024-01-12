(MENAFN- Baystreet) Awale Resources

Stocks in Play

1/12/2024 - 12:29 PM EST - VERSES AI Inc. : Announced that it will be sending a leadership team to The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, taking place on 15-19 January in Davos, Switzerland, where they will participate in a number of discussions including meetings, interviews and podcasts. The VERSES team begins with an early kickoff event on Sunday, January 14th, with an exclusive interview with the podcast“The Centaurs,” presented by The Financial Times and Casper Labs. The discussion will focus on the transformational power of generative AI and innovative uses of AI and technology. VERSES AI Inc. shares O are trading up 11 cents at $1.33.



