Inbev Hooks Up With IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) today announced that AB InBev (NYSE:BUD), the world's leading brewer, will become a Worldwide Olympic Partner (TOP Partner) through 2028. Corona Cero zero alcohol beer will be the global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games, highlighting the IOC and AB InBev's commitment to responsible consumption and building a better world. Together, they will reach billions of Olympic fans around the world with messages of connection, moderation and celebration.

IOC President Thomas Bach said:“The IOC is delighted to announce its new partnership with the world's leading brewer, AB InBev. Our organisations share a vision of supporting sport and athletes. As a global brand, Corona Cero will engage fans around the world in celebrating the magic of the Olympic Games and cheering for the athletes' sporting achievements. In line with Olympic Agenda 2020+5, both of our organisations are also actively contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. As the IOC redistributes 90 per cent of all its revenue to support sport around the world, ultimately the revenue from this agreement will support every Olympic team and their athletes.”

AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris said:“Beer and sports are better together, so we are proud to be the first beer sponsor for the Olympics at the Worldwide Olympic Partner level. Beer is the beverage of moderation and choice, and so it's only fitting to lead with Corona Cero, for this occasion. We look forward to activating at the 2024, 2026, and 2028 games.”

BUD shares took on 23 cents to $65.37.









