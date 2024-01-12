India Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Missile Against Aerial Target

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight-test of a new generation missile against an aerial target from Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Friday.

A Defence Ministry statement said DRDO successfully test fired the new generation AKASH missile from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha in eastern India.

"The flight-test was conducted against a high-speed unmanned aerial target at very low altitude. During the flight-test, the target was successfully intercepted by the weapon system and destroyed," the statement noted. The test validated functioning of the complete weapon system, including missile with indigenously-developed radio frequency seeker, launcher, radar and command, control and communication system.

"The successful development of the system will further enhance the air defence capabilities of the country," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

India is engaged for decades in an arms race with its rivals China and Pakistan, as New Delhi conducts periodic testing of missiles developed to strengthen its arsenal against any possible attacks. (end)

