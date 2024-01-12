S. Africa's Pres.: Proud Of Filing Suit Against Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday that he has never felt "as proud as he felt today" when his legal team was arguing "our case" in The Hague.

In a speech during a meeting of his ruling African National Congress party, Ramaphosa said the aim of this lawsuit against Israel is to stop the "genocide in the Gaza Strip."

He said that he was delighted at his country's legal team, which filed its case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for genocide in the Strip.

Ramaphosa noted that some called the step "risky", yet argued that South Africa will stick to its principles and its people will not be "truly free until the Palestinian people are free."

On Thursday, the ICJ started hearing South Africa's appeal in its legal lawsuit against the Israeli entity for committing genocide against Palestinian people in the Strip, while it will later in the day hear the Israeli occupation's appeal.

On December 29, South Africa filed an 84-page lawsuit, in which it presented evidence of Israeli occupation's violations of its commitments, in line with the UN Charter, and its involvement in committing genocide against Palestinians.

Since October 7, the Israeli forces have been launching a war on Gaza that has killed so far 23,468 people and injured 59,604 others, most of them children and women.

The Israeli aggression on the Strip also led to the destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, according to Palestinian Health Ministry. (end)

asm







MENAFN12012024000071011013ID1107715037