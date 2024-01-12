China: Ready To Work With US Military Based On Equality, Respect

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- China said Friday it advocates cooperation with the US military based on equality and respect, in a bid to build a sound, stable and sustainable relationship between the two militaries.

National Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing when asked to comment on the Pentagon spokesperson's statement that the two sides plan to hold the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement meeting in early 2024.

"The Chinese side's attitude towards developing China-US military relations is consistent and clear," said Zhang, while pointing out that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the China-US diplomatic ties. "China expects the US side to develop a right perception of China, respect the core interests and major concerns of the Chinese side, and take concrete actions to work with us in the same direction to follow through the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in San Francisco (in November 2023)," the spokesman added.(end)

