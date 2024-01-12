Iraqi, Omani Fms Tackle Escalating Red Sea Tensions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Iraqi and Omani Foreign Ministers Fuad Hussein and Badr Al-Busaidi discussed the recent escalating Red Sea tensions in a Friday phone call, urging restraint.

Hussein and Al-Busaidi discussed the dangerous escalation in the Red Sea region and Yemen, emphasizing the importance of restraint, avoiding regional conflict escalation, and addressing root causes, starting with ending Israeli occupation aggression and the Gaza blockade, as stated by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier today, the US and UK declared launching airstrikes zeroing in on Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen.

Formed last December, Operation Prosperity Guardian, an international alliance spearheaded by Washington, strives to protect vital maritime routes comprising 12 percent of global trade, in response to Houthi operations targeting vessels associated with or working for Israel in the Red Sea. (end)

maa







MENAFN12012024000071011013ID1107715035