AFC Asian Cup '23 Opens In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The finals of the 18th edition of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 kicked off at Lusail Stadium in Doha on Friday amid a spectacular opening ceremony with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attending.

The ceremony featured a theatrical performance, themed "The Lost Chapter of Kelileh and Demneh" - based on the ancient fable "Kelileh and Demneh."

The performance, celebrating the spirit of trans-border camaraderie across Asia, was further enhanced by mesmerizing fireworks, a show of Palestinian folklore costumes and a singing performance by Daneh Al-Meir.

It was followed by Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydos ceding the tradition of taking the champions' oath to his Palestinian peer Musab Al-Battat.

The opening ceremony also gathered FIFA President Giovanni Infantino and President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa.

Twenty-four teams are vying for the title of the championship with matches taking place at nine stadiums until February 10.

The opening match pitted Qatar, the defending champion, against Lebanon as part of Group A games.

Qatar which is hosting the event for the third time after doing so in 1988 and 2011, was crowned champion the last edition, held in the UAE in 2019. (end)

