Esteban G. Burchard, MD, MPH, A Pulmonary And Critical Care Physician With University Of California, San Francisco

Dr. Burchard is an exceptional pulmonary and critical care specialist and physician-scientist currently affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

As the Director of the UCSF Asthma Collaboratory, Dr. Burchard leads a comprehensive and interdisciplinary research program that specifically focuses on minority children and explores gene-environment interactions related to asthma.

Under his guidance, the Asthma Collaboratory has become the epicenter of a groundbreaking study, representing the largest investigation of asthma in minority children in the United States. His dedication to this initiative is underscored by his extensive publication record, boasting over 368 peer-reviewed publications and serving as an advisor to President Obama's Precision Medicine Initiative.

Throughout his academic career, Dr. Burchard earned his medical degree from the Stanford University School of Medicine in 1995, and completed his residency in internal medicine at Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital in 1998. He furthered his training with a Certificate in Clinical Effectiveness from Harvard University's School of Public Health in 1997.

Later, he completed his pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco, before completing his Master of Public Health degree in Epidemiology from the University of California, Berkeley in 2006.

A trailblazer in the field, Dr. Burchard achieved a groundbreaking milestone by being the first to demonstrate the profound correlation between genetic ancestry and lung function in African Americans and Latinos. Even after accounting for various social determinants of health, such as socioeconomic status, perceived discrimination, and environmental factors, Dr. Burchard's work established a compelling link that has far-reaching implications for clinical practice.

One of the notable contributions of his research is its impact on the refinement of clinical algorithms. His findings argue persuasively that genetic ancestry should be a critical consideration in clinical assessments, challenging traditional approaches to pulmonary function testing and estimating glomerular filtration rate, a test to assess kidney function. By integrating rigorous genetic ancestry determination with a nuanced understanding of social factors, his work advocates for a more holistic and equitable approach to healthcare.

Over two and a half decades, Dr. Burchard has consistently demonstrated a commitment to a rigorous scientific approach in dissecting the complex interplay of inherited and environmental influences on health outcomes. His work stands as an exemplar for the medical profession, illustrating how to navigate the intricate landscape of race and its implications in medicine and health.

Pulmonary and critical care is a medical specialty that deals with diseases involving the respiratory tract and all other severe medical conditions. A pulmonary and critical care specialist is an internal medicine physician specializing in preventing, diagnosing, and treating conditions and diseases affecting the lungs, bronchial tubes, and the respiratory system, including the nose, pharynx, throat, and all other organs.

