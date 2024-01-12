Roger Ruvinov, FNP

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Roger is a certified family nurse practitioner currently affiliated with Dr Moysik's Multispecialty Clinic in Brooklyn, New York.

Pertaining to his educational pursuits, he earned his Bachelor's degree in nursing from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in 2018, and then graduated from Long Island University with his master's degree in 2023. He is currently at Chamberlain University doing his Doctorate in Nursing Practice.

A Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C) is an advanced practice registered nurse who works autonomously or in collaboration with other healthcare professionals, to deliver family-focused care. Given the rather broad nature of the“family” patient population focus, FNPs offer a wide range of healthcare services that revolve around the family unit; from health promotion and disease prevention to direct care and counseling across the lifespan.

