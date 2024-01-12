Minerva Kelada, MD, FAAFP, A Family Physician With Imperial County Physicians Medical Group

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 12, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

A committed family physician, Dr. Kelada is the Chief Medical Officer at Imperial County Physicians Medical Group in El Centro, California.

In regards to her educational background, she received her medical degree from the UCLA School of Medicine in 1989, before completing her residency in family medicine at the University of South Alabama in 1993.

Dr. Kelada was previously board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). The ABFM is a non-profit, independent medical association of American physicians who practice family medicine and its sub-specialties. Additionally, she was a past medical consultant for the California Board of Medicine and was previously a clinical instructor of medicine for the University of California San Diego.

Family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor. A family physician is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

Speaking multiple languages, Dr. Kelada is fluent in English, Spanish, Arabic, French, and Greek. In her free time, she enjoys construction work arts and vacations in Mexico.

Learn More about Dr. Minerva Kelada:

Through her findatopdoc profile, , or through Imperial County Physicians Medical Group,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey toward optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.