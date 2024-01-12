Mohammed Ismail, MD, An Interventional Neurologist With The University Of New Mexico Hospital

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Ismail, is a highly accomplished neurologist specializing in interventional neurology and vascular neurology. Currently based in Albuquerque, NM, he holds the esteemed position of Assistant Professor at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

In regard to his educational background, his academic journey began at Chittagong Medical College, where he graduated in 2012. Following this, he pursued a residency in Neurology at Henry Ford Hospital, Michigan from 2016 to 2020, honing his expertise in the intricate field of neurological care. His commitment to advancing his knowledge and skills led him to Sparrow Hospital/ Michigan State University, Michigan where he completed fellowships in Vascular Neurology (2020-2021) and Interventional Neurology/ Neuroendovascular Surgery (2021-2023).

An authority in his field, Dr. Ismail is board-certified in neurology and vascular neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). Remaining up to date in his field, the doctor is a senior member of several prestigious professional organizations, including the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), and the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN).

Neurologists specialize in disorders of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, and muscles. Dr. Ismail specifically specializes in diagnosing, treating, and managing vascular disorders of the brain and spinal cord by minimally invasive endovascular techniques such as mechanical thrombectomy, aneurysm coiling, extracranial and intracranial stenting, embolization of various vascular malformations, and venous sinus stenting. With expertise in handling complex conditions like acute ischemic strokes, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and vascular malformations of the brain and spinal cord such as arteriovenous malformation, and arteriovenous fistula; Dr. Ismail employs advanced techniques and personalized treatment plans to improve patient outcomes. He aims to improve cerebrovascular care in New Mexico and surrounding States and establish a center of excellence in the region.

On a more personal note, Dr. Ismail is fluent in multiple languages, including English, Bengali, Hindi, and Urdu, and enjoys playing soccer and console gaming during his leisure time.

