William D. Altig, OD, An Optometrist With Altig Optical

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 12, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

An exceptional optometrist, Dr. Altig, has over three decades of experience and has been serving the Fort Worth community since 1985. In 1992, he extended his commitment to eye care by establishing Altig Optical.

Before embarking on her professional journey, his academic journey began at Kearney State College in Nebraska, where he laid the foundation for his career in optometry. He later pursued advanced studies at the University of Houston College of Optometry, focusing on Ocular Therapeutics and Glaucoma during his postgraduate studies.

Among his professional affiliations, Dr. Altig is a proud member of the American Optometric Association and the Texas Optometric Association.

Optometry is a healthcare profession that involves examining the eyes and applicable visual systems for defects or abnormalities, as well as diagnosing and managing eye disease. Optometrists are healthcare professionals who provide primary eye care through comprehensive eye examinations to detect and treat various visual abnormalities and eye diseases. Being a regulated profession, an optometrist's scope of practice may differ depending on the location. Thus, disorders or diseases detected outside the treatment scope of optometry (i.e. those requiring certain surgical interventions) are referred out to relevant medical professionals for proper care, more commonly to ophthalmologists who are physicians that specialize in the tertiary medical and surgical care of the eye. Optometrists typically work closely together with other eye care professionals, such as ophthalmologists and opticians, to deliver quality and efficient eye care to the general public.

On a more personal note, Dr. Altig and his wife share a passion for travel, with a particular fondness for exploring the world aboard cruise ships. Additionally, they are avid supporters of college football, proudly cheering for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Learn More about Dr. William D. Altig:

Through his findatopdoc profile, or through Altig Optical,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey toward optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.