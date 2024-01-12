Keenan Yanit, MD, An Obstetrician

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A determined obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr. Yanit serves as an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology bringing her expertise in the field of OB/GYN to the academic forefront. With a focus on minimally invasive gynecologic surgery and a passion for medical education, she believes in the significance of a healthy lifestyle as an integral aspect of her patients' overall well-being.

Back in the early days of her academic career, she pursued her undergraduate education at the University of Oregon before completing both her medical school and residency training at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU).

Dedicated to clinical excellence, Dr. Yanit is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG). The mission of the ABOG is to define specialty standards, certify obstetricians and gynecologists, and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge, practice, and professionalism in women's health.

Continuously advancing her efforts, her commitment to excellence is underscored by her membership in the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

Notably, Dr. Yanit has actively collaborated on women's health projects in Ethiopia and the Philippines, showcasing her dedication to global health initiatives.

Obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN) is the medical specialty that encompasses the two subspecialties of obstetrics (covering pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period) and gynecology (covering the health of the female reproductive system – vagina, uterus, ovaries, and breasts).

On a more personal note, she finds joy in the company of family and friends and indulges her love for travel.

