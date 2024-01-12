Ted Hart Concludes 12 Years Of Transformative Leadership As President And CEO Of CAF America

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Today, it was announced that after 12 transformative years leading CAF America, the international grantmaking nonprofit, Ted Hart is ending this tenure as President and CEO . Hart departs after over a decade, guiding CAF America from being a small grant maker to becoming a globally respected leader and innovator in philanthropy .

“Ted Hart has informed the Board of Directors of CAF America that he has decided not to return as President and CEO following a well-deserved sabbatical,” said a statement from the Board of Directors.“Over the past 12 years of his tenure, he has brought an inspiring vision and entrepreneurial approach to growing CAF America's donor base, leading to record levels of contributions and grantmaking . He also brought a commitment to responsive donor service, thought leadership initiatives, donor education, regulatory compliance, and employee training and certifications. And he has invested a great deal of personal time and energy into expanding CAF America's leadership profile and philanthropic impact.”

In his notice to the Board, Hart said,“The dedicated time away from daily work allowed for reflection on our accomplishments and a deeper understanding of what I am most passionate about in philanthropy. Over my 12-year tenure, I take pride in having fostered a talented executive team and achieving substantial philanthropic growth, supporting CAF America's $4 Billion in grantmaking to causes in more than 135 countries . Foremost, my pride is focused on our dedicated donors and the impactful charities they support around the world, supported by my hardworking staff of over 130 professionals, which combined have contributed to CAF America's solid financial position. I will transition to initiatives that focus on innovation and designing a more impactful future of philanthropy.”

Under Hart's bold leadership , CAF America saw its donor base and global grantmaking footprint expand exponentially. He helped cement CAF America's reputation for facilitating safe, effective, rewarding giving to remarkable causes worldwide.

“Thanks to the talented executive team Ted has cultivated, he is leaving CAF America in the strongest possible position ,” the Board's statement continued.

Finally, the Board stated,“The Board of Directors, its staff, and donors thank Ted Hart for his transformative leadership over the past 12 years. Under his guidance, CAF America has expanded its reach and impact significantly. The organization is in a strong position to continue its growth trajectory, and the Board and staff look forward to building on the foundation Ted has established.”

