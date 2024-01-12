Autumn Salon, A Renowned NYC Arts Organization, Earns Rave Reviews For Authentic 1920S Speakeasy Event In Red Hook

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - Autumn Salon, an arts organization known for curating intimate cultural experiences, recently captivated attendees with an authentic 1920s-style speakeasy event in Red Hook, New York. Hosted at the warehouse studio of renowned fine artist Casey Baugh, the immersive experience transported guests back to the ambiance and spirit of the roaring twenties.







Autumn Salon's 1920s speakeasy at the studio of Casey Baugh

The Salon transformed Baugh's studio into a dimly lit makeshift bar complete with bathtub cocktails, moody spotlights and artists dressed in 1920's attire, all carefully curated to reflect the atmosphere of prohibition-era New York.

For the performance segment of the evening pianist Ben Rosenblum and vocalist Vanisha Gould were joined by an ensemble of acclaimed artists, showcasing music inspired by the sounds of the 20's and 30's. Brooklyn-native Katie Martucci followed with an enchanting second set, featuring more swing-style tunes from the era. Adding to the allure of the evening was sommelier Darby Mae Wagner and chef Zacarías González, who prepared an enticing assortment of food and cocktails reminiscent of the era.







Vanisha Gould with the Ben Rosenblum Trio

By inviting attendees to encounter a unique blend of music, storytelling, culinary art, and cultural exploration, the success of Autumn Salon's latest curation affirms its commitment to renewing cultural traditions, and rekindling the spirit of community through authentic artistic expression.







Katie Martucci singing at the Autumn Salon

Autumn Salon's vision also goes beyond supporting musicians in the context of their own programming. It aims to inspire artists to create similar events themselves, empowering them to build their own fan bases and sustainable revenue streams through sharing the joy of live music in intimate cultural settings.

Published in partnership with Autumn Salon.

Email: ...

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Honest Media , LLC