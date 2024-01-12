CSI DMC Celebrates The Promotion Of Hope Valentine To President

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / CSI DMC, Inc., the leading Destination and Event Management Company (DMC) clients trust to transform their events into exceptional experiences, is excited to announce the promotion of Hope Valentine to President of CSI DMC. Hope has been in the events industry for over 28 years and has been an integral part of CSI DMC's senior leadership team for 12 years, most recently serving as Chief Sales Officer.

Hope Valentine

Hope Valentine, President of CSI DMC

A Florida native and University of Central Florida graduate, Hope has developed and managed large, complex programs for FORTUNE 500 Companies such as Ford, Procter & Gamble, CVS, Honda, and Wells Fargo before bringing her expertise to CSI DMC. She has been instrumental in the overall growth of CSI DMC by implementing a more regional format prioritizing location expertise and relationships. "Embracing the privilege and responsibility of leadership, I am honored to serve as the President of this incredible company. Together, we will chart new horizons, foster innovation, and build a future where we nurture relationships and provide an exceptional client experience. Our journey is a collective endeavor, and I am excited to lead and collaborate with an exceptional team," shares Hope. She adds, "The past 28 years in this industry have provided me with many lessons, proud moments, an eye for detail, and most importantly, lifelong friendships. I look forward to embarking on this adventure together, driven by a shared vision and fueled by the passion to achieve greatness. The best is yet to come for CSI DMC!"

Hope's leadership and personal mentorship style have been instrumental to all employees' overall growth across all CSI DMC departments. Tom Hubler, Chief Operating Officer, says, "Hope has become one of our industry's most proven successful entrepreneurs. She leads with a pure sense of confidence, sincere interest, and care for our industry and clients and is aspirational to every employee's personal career goals."

About CSI DMC: CSI DMC is the destination management company clients trust to create exceptional experiences. Since 1987, CSI DMC has transformed events into unforgettable memories for organizations worldwide. Driven by talented designers, destination experts, and experienced event professionals, we support our clients' success with boundless creativity, deep destination knowledge, extensive local relationships, global resources, and proven logistical expertise. Our award-winning company reflects a culture of innovation, shared values, quality, and collaboration. Today, CSI DMC serves over 65 destinations annually, with regional offices in Arizona, Baltimore, Boston, California, Chicago, Colorado Springs, Denver, Las Vegas, Nashville, Newport, RI, Orlando, South Florida, Texas, Washington, D.C. and globally with CSI International.

