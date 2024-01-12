Delaware County Community College Partners With Upright Education To Offer Tech Career Bootcamps

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MEDIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Delaware County Community College (DCCC) has established a partnership with Upright Education, a leading provider of tech boot camps, to bring high-quality tech skilling programs to adult learners in Pennsylvania. This collaboration aims to equip individuals with in-demand skills in software development, UX/UI design, data analytics, digital marketing, and tech sales, fostering a pathway to lucrative and future-proof careers.





The partnership leverages Upright Education's expertise in designing comprehensive tech skilling programs and DCCC's commitment to providing accessible and quality education to the community. Together, they will address the growing demand for skilled tech professionals across industries.

Key features of the programs include a fully online format for maximum flexibility; synchronous sessions with experienced industry practitioners, constituting 50% of the program time; and robust career services to support learners in securing roles in their desired fields upon program completion.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Delaware County Community College in addressing the increasing demand for tech skills in Pennsylvania and look forward to helping learners excel in their chosen fields," said Benny Boas, CEO and Founder at Upright Education.

"This partnership represents yet another way the College is working to create a skilled technology workforce while eliminating barriers for our students and enhancing their access to education," said Marta Yera Cronin, Ed.D., President, Delaware County Community College.

For more information about tech skilling boot camps or to inquire about enrollment, visit Upright Education or Delaware County Community College.

About Upright: Upright Education partners with colleges and universities to offer tech skilling boot camps that drive exceptional career outcomes for adult learners by bridging the gap between hands-on experiential learning and in-demand digital skills.

About Delaware County Community College: Delaware County Community College has served as the center of educational opportunity for residents of Delaware and Chester Counties since 1967. Students find affordable, open admission to higher education and can earn Associate in Arts (A.A.), Associate in Fine Arts (A.F.A.), Associate in Science (A.S.), or Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S.) degrees. The College's comprehensive programs offer high school dual enrollment; transfer options to four-year colleges and universities; prepare students for direct entry into the workforce; award professional certificates; and provide career advancement and lifelong learning opportunities. The College serves a diverse population of 16,000 credit and non-credit students each year.

