NATO Secretary General To Take Part In Davos Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take part in the
World Economic Forum in Davos, Azernews reports,
citing the press service of the North Atlantic Alliance.
"On January 15, 16 and 17, NATO Secretary General Jens
Stoltenberg will participate in the annual meeting of the World
Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland," the statement said.
It clarifies that the Secretary General of the alliance will be
present at the plenary session. "As part of the event, he will hold
bilateral meetings with other international leaders," the press
service added.
