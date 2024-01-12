               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NATO Secretary General To Take Part In Davos Forum


1/12/2024 3:09:05 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take part in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"On January 15, 16 and 17, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland," the statement said.

It clarifies that the Secretary General of the alliance will be present at the plenary session. "As part of the event, he will hold bilateral meetings with other international leaders," the press service added.

MENAFN12012024000195011045ID1107714984

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search