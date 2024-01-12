Annual Inflation In Argentina Exceeds 200 Percent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, consumer prices in Argentina increased by more than 200 percent, reaching the highest level since the early 1990s, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

Annual inflation in the country for 12 months amounted to 211.4 percent, according to data from the statistical agency of Argentina. Over the past month, the indicator has increased by 25.5 percent. The purchasing power of Argentines fell by an average of about 10 percent in December: wages grew more slowly than prices.

As a result, in terms of consumer price growth, Argentina has overtaken Venezuela (+193% in 2023), which has long remained the leader in inflation in Latin America.

According to analysts, inflation in Argentina will continue to remain high in January - February.