Annual Inflation In Argentina Exceeds 200 Percent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, consumer prices in Argentina increased by more than 200
percent, reaching the highest level since the early 1990s, Azernews reports, citing International Media
Outlets.
Annual inflation in the country for 12 months amounted to 211.4
percent, according to data from the statistical agency of
Argentina. Over the past month, the indicator has increased by 25.5
percent. The purchasing power of Argentines fell by an average of
about 10 percent in December: wages grew more slowly than
prices.
As a result, in terms of consumer price growth, Argentina has
overtaken Venezuela (+193% in 2023), which has long remained the
leader in inflation in Latin America.
According to analysts, inflation in Argentina will continue to
remain high in January - February.
MENAFN12012024000195011045ID1107714983
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.