Indonesia Applies To Join OECD

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Republic of Indonesia has applied to join the Organization
for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and member
countries will begin to consider it, Azernews reports, citing the Secretary General of the organization Mathias
Cormann in an interview with Nikkei Asia.
"We are very pleased to receive an official request from
Indonesia to start discussions on joining," he said, noting that
Indonesia can make a great contribution to the work of the
organization, as it plays a "very significant" role in the global
economy and is an "important voice in Southeast Asia." Cormann did
not provide details about the course of consideration of the
Indonesian application.
So far, only two Asian countries are members of the OECD - South
Korea and Japan. Indonesia may become the third Asian country to
join the organization, which will contribute to the development of
other economies in the region, the publication indicates. According
to Cormann, Thailand is also actively discussing the possibility of
joining the OECD, and several other Southeast Asian countries, such
as Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines, are working closely with
the organization.
"I believe that Indonesia's commitment to meeting OECD standards
in important areas of economic and social policy will have a very
big impact on the entire Southeast Asian region," he added.
The OECD is an international economic organization of developed
countries, whose goal is to formulate policies to improve economic
well-being. The organization includes 38 States, which are mainly
developed countries.
