Sri Lanka Joins US-Led Coalition To Protect Ships In Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sri Lanka is joining US-led operations to protect merchant ships
from attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Seaç Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
This was announced by the head of the Lankan state Ranil
Wickramasinghe at a meeting in Colombo with ambassadors of Middle
Eastern countries.
"Sri Lanka's joining actions to protect ships in the Red Sea
from Houthi attacks does not mean military unification with any
country, but is a step aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation,"
the Daily Mirror newspaper quoted the president as saying.
Wickramasinghe said that Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in
the Red Sea have a negative impact on world trade, leading to
higher prices on the global market.
"As a result, the consequences of this will affect Sri Lanka,"
he stressed.
According to him, Sri Lanka stands for a peaceful solution to
the conflict between Israel and the radical Hamas movement.
"We remain firm in our support for the UN resolutions calling
for an end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip," the president
said.
MENAFN12012024000195011045ID1107714979
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.