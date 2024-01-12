Soviet Publication Tells Of Armenian Lies On Stone

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Armenians' "rich and fruitful imagination" goes beyond the
limits of the existing universe, through which a well-known habit
of appropriating other people's ideas never ceases to amaze.
"They are descendants of Noah and landed on Mount Ararat after
the great flood; they say that they were there long before the
flood."
The trouble is that when Azerbaijan first got acquainted with
the concept of Armenians brought to the region by Tsarist Russia,
no one imagined what an "amazing" ability they had. However, this
skill began to be reflected not only on soft canvas and tabloids
but even on stones in a very short time.
Indeed, Armenians are very skilled at forging an organisation or
some historical facts to prove themselves to be descendants of
Prophet Noah's son. For example, "The All-Armenian Union
"Gardman-Shirvan-Nakhijevan" has stated on the occasion of the 32nd
anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of
"Nagorno-Karabakh." The statement of the Union recalls the days of
the adoption of the declaration of state independence of
"Nagorno-Karabakh," supposedly claiming that there are neither
Garabagh nor Nakhchivan within Azerbaijan. There is no limit to
Armenian fantasies, and it is said in their so-called statement
that it was Azerbaijan that started a policy of discrimination
against the Armenian people, which led to armed clashes and, as
though, "the mass deportation of Armenian nationals".
In response to the "statement" by the Union of Armenians, let us
recall an excerpt from an article in the newspaper Azerbaijan on
September 25, 1918.
"When, with the departure of the Russian army, the ground was
knocked out from under the feet of the Armenians, it seemed that
the Dashnaks should have reconsidered their policy and their
relations with the Muslims of Transcaucasia and tried to establish
good-neighborly relations with them. Instead of that, the old
policy continues. Armenian army units, instead of going to the
front, are delayed in Erivan province. And in the province,
hundreds of Muslim villages are destroyed by gunfire, and refugee
Armenians are settled in the forcibly cleared territory. The huge
Surmali district is cleansed of its Muslim population. The city of
Nakhchivan is subjected to defeat."
Martian Armenians and all sorts of other Armenians probably
exist in their imaginations and as a consequence of hallucinations
in Armenians. It is commonplace for Armenians to assign Turkic
lands with Turkic names and pass them off as their own, and why do
Armenians face the problem of "the history of Armenians" and try to
prove their rightness every time?
There is a remarkable story of how Armenians diligently create a
whole story out of nothing. In an article in the magazine "Ogonyok"
from 1982, there is a very amusing article where, in Odesa, near
the Black Sea, KGB officers, in the course of searching for and
catching a gang of murderers, came across Armenian scuba divers.
These "masters of stoneworkers" (Armenian scuba divers) were diving
deep under the water and, using their tools, left inscriptions in
Armenian on the rocks and stones that surrounded the shore. These
Armenian scuba divers were also members of the attack group that
KGB officers were looking for.
"On the Odessa beach, children of rich people were kidnapped and
strangled in the depths of the sea to get a ransom for their found
corpses. The scheme was as follows: a child from a wealthy family
was identified, and the murderous aqualungs pulled the children
under the water and strangled them. The bodies were fixed in
certain places under the water, and after receiving the ransom,
these same divers allegedly found them and handed them over to
their parents."
The criminal group was neutralised. All members of the gang
turned out to be citizens of the Armenian SSR. The question that
intrigued the KGB officers was, "Why would these criminals write
Armenian inscriptions in the depths of the Black Sea?".
In the course of investigative measures, it was revealed that
the Armenian gang was also engaged in falsifying history and
geography. They did this so that years later "ancient" Armenian
inscriptions would be found in the depths of the Black Sea, which,
in their opinion, would prove that these territories belonged to
"Greater Armenia".
As regards the "All-Armenian Association,
"Gardman-Shirvan-Nakhijevan", when did they manage to appropriate
Azerbaijan's Shirvan and Nakhchivan?
We know that the recent addition of Azerbaijan to the blacklist
of countries on religious freedom by US Secretary of State Blinken
is a consequence of the Armenian lobby's pressure on the US Senate
and Congress. The reason for the joy of the "All Armenian Union" at
this news and their reaction to this decision of the Secretary of
State is an example of endless revenge and thirst for revenge. It
is a pity that Armenians do not want to see the possibility of
achieving peace in the South Caucasus, as well as the signing of a
peace treaty with Azerbaijan. Fortunately, our neighbour is not yet
claiming to master space.
