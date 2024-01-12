Shmyhal, Pritzker Discuss Strengthening Ukrainian Economy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker and American businesspeople.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal reported this.

The parties discussed investment opportunities and the development of public-private partnerships.

"We are counting on the participation of private companies from the United States in the reconstruction of Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

The key topic of the meeting, according to the Prime Minister, was the strengthening of the Ukrainian economy, its short-term recovery and long-term development, one of the main prerequisites for which is to ensure stable Ukrainian exports.

U.S., Ukraine coordinate steps to strengthen Ukraine's economy development

According to Shmyhal, work is underway with the United States to strengthen Ukraine's export capabilities.

In his words, consistent financial support from partners remains an important factor. During the meeting, the Prime Minister discussed with Pritzker the main needs of Ukraine for the current year.

Shmyhal thanked the U.S. Special Representative for her personal efforts to support Ukraine in all areas and expressed hope for further "coordinated and productive cooperation."

As reported, on January 12, Penny Pritzker and representatives of American private business arrived in Kyiv.

Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and representatives of parliamentary factions discussed with Pritzker further financial and military support from the United States.