UK Provides Ukraine With Largest Defense Aid Package Since Beginning Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with a £2.5 billion military assistance package.

This was announced by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

"Britain wants to announce today the largest aid package since the beginning of the war, amounting to £2.5 billion. This means more security, more anti-tank weapons, more missiles , hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, and the training of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers," Sunak said.

He added that 200 million of this amount will be spent on the production of hundreds of thousands of new drones for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who arrived in Kyiv on Friday, held talks and signed an agreement on security cooperation.