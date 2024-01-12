Zelensky On Security Accord With UK: This Is Not Just Goodwill, But Formalized Relationship

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom is not just goodwill, but also a formalized relationship between the two countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv on Friday, January 12, Ukrinform reports.

"This is not just goodwill, but a formalized relationship between our states, formalized assistance from our powerful partners, a very serious amount, and a specific period of validity. While we are not in NATO, these are really powerful agreements," Zelensky said.

UK provides Ukraine with largest defense aid package since beginning of war

He added that the agreement also envisages appropriate procedures, consultations on assistance and its scope in the event of Russia's renewed aggression against Ukraine.

The security agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, which Zelensky and Sunak signed on January 12, provides for a hundred-year partnership, annual provision of additional aid within ten years and automatic provision of weapons to Ukraine in the event of any aggression.