Defense Ministry Invites German Business To Cooperate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov expressed confidence in Germany's continued support for Ukraine after meeting with Marcus Faber, a member of the Bundestag's Defense Policy Committee, in Kyiv.

"Thank you for your unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for Germany's leading role in numerous international coalitions," Klimenkov said.

The parties discussed prospects for the development of bilateral military-technical cooperation.

"I invited German business to further defense-industrial cooperation. This area needs to be developed, and our partners understand this," the Deputy Minister added.

As Ukrinform reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany planned to double its spending on military aid to Ukraine and expects other EU countries to increase their contributions.