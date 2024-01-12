Sunak Meets In Kyiv With Residents Of Apartment Building Damaged By Russian Missile Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his visit to Ukraine, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saw firsthand the consequences of Russia's terrorist attack on a high-rise building in Kyiv and talked with its residents and rescue workers.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"More than 700 people lived in this building. As a result of the occupiers' missile strike, four people were killed, 50 were injured, and hundreds were left homeless," Klymenko said.

Klymenko, Sunak and Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba thanked the rescuers of the State Emergency Service who were the first to arrive at the scene and recover the victims from the rubble. They also spoke with residents who lost their homes and cars, but do not lose confidence in Ukraine's victory.

Video: Telegram channel of Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko

"The United Kingdom is our reliable and powerful partner and friend. The bilateral security agreement that was signed today is the result of large-scale efforts made by the President of Ukraine and the Office of the Head of State. This is a historic step on the way to obtaining security guarantees for Ukraine," Klymenko said.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv on Friday, had held negotiations and signed an agreement on security cooperation.