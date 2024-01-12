If Necessary, Ukraine, UK May Sign Additional Sectoral Agreements - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bilateral security agreement signed between Ukraine and the United Kingdom defines clear and principled positions regarding Ukraine's state border, sanctions against Russia, weapons, Russia's compensation for damage done to Ukraine and its post-war reconstruction.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv on Friday, January 12, Ukrinform reports.

"In detail in the agreement about weapons, absolutely clearly about our state border, fundamentally about sanctions, fairly about Russia's compensation for damages caused by its aggression, and reliably about reconstruction after hostilities. Of course, if necessary, Ukraine and the United Kingdom will be able to conclude additional sectoral agreements. This is an excellent result. The UK reaffirms the long-term nature of our relations, and this will be envisaged in a separate document," Zelensky said.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv on Friday, had held negotiations and signed an agreement on security cooperation. Under the agreement, the UK will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth GBP 2.5 billion. In addition, the agreement with the UK provides for the annual provision of additional aid within ten years and the automatic provision of weapons to Ukraine in the event of any further aggression. The document also emphasizes that the parties to the agreement will continue to look for ways to further strengthen their long-term relationship, including working towards a century-long partnership.