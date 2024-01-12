Sunak Delivers Speech In Ukrainian Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has delivered a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, and Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk called it historic.

Stefanchuk said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"A historic moment. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered a historic speech in the Ukrainian parliament," he said.

Stefanchuk also thanked Sunak "for the important messages that were heard from the podium today" and quoted several of them on his page.

In particular, Stefanchuk quoted Sunak as saying that Ukraine will not surrender and that the United Kingdom will never retreat.

He also quoted Sunak's words about military aid to Ukraine in the last two years for GBP 2.3 billion and a new defense aid package worth GBP 2.5 billion, which will include more air defense equipment, more anti-tank weapons, more long-range missiles actions, thousands of cartridges and artillery shells and training for thousands of soldiers.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held negotiations in Kyiv on Friday and signed an agreement on security cooperation.

Sunak announced that the UK was allocating about GBP 2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including GBP 200 million for drone production.