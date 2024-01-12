New French Foreign Minister To Visit Ukraine This Weekend - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The newly appointed French foreign minister, Stephane Sejourne, will make his first visit to Ukraine this weekend and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

That's according to BFMTV , which cites Sejourne's office, Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, the new French foreign policy chief is "on his way to Kyiv" where he will meet with Zelensky to demonstrate France's support for Ukraine, which is at war with Russia.

On Saturday, January 13, Sejourne will hold a series of official meetings, including a meeting with the Ukrainian president, scheduled for 16:00 local time.

France will provide Ukraine with aid it needs to ensure its legitimate defense - statement

Earlier on Friday, Sejourne said that "helping Ukraine means guaranteeing the victory of democracy."

In addition, Sejourne will visit Warsaw and Berlin.

Zelensky was earlier scheduled to meet with the former French foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, who resigned on January 11.

Photo: European Parliament